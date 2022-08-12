Fight Night Program – Week of August 11-17

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, August 12 – Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Tevin Farmer vs. Mickey Bey – lightweight – 10 rounds

Farmer has boxing in his DNA (he is the related to the great Joe Gans) and his talent is undeniable, but he is not exactly an exciting fighter to watch. Bey should be able to bring that factor into the fight and make it interesting. Not a bad matchup at all.

Also on this card:

Keenan Carbajal vs. Belmar Preciado – featherweight – 8 rounds

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Tyi Edmonds – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Mohammed Aryeetey vs. Jeronil Borres – flyweight – 8 rounds

Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Daniel Hilton vs. Isaac Sifuentez – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Redemption PPV

Saturday, August 13 – Resort World Las Vegas, Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Lopez is probably the most entertaining and one of the very few must-watch fighters today. Campa is a solid test at this stage of his career as Lopez seeks to reestablish himself as a pound-for-pound talent.

Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

The new Boy Wonder of Puerto Rican boxing gets another chance to do improve his unbeaten record after the disappointing cancellation of his fight back in June in New York.

Also on this card:

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes – featherweight – 6 rounds

Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney – middleweight – 6 rounds

Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Manuel Castañeda Valle – lightweight – 4 rounds

Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Muñoz – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Saturday, August 13 – Memorial Hall, Melrose, Mass.

Carlos Gongora vs. Oscar Riojas – super middleweight – 8 rounds

The Ecuadorean power puncher Gongora has just been signed by promoter Lou DiBella, which is always a cue for us to start paying attention to his career. We will, definitely. And so should you.

Where to watch it: CombatSportsNow

Saturday, August 13 – The Plaza Live, Orlando, Fla.

Wesley Ferrer vs. Jayson Velez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

The once-beaten Ferrer gets a stern test in Velez, a once-promising Puerto Rican fringe contender who always comes to fight. The undercard shouldn’t be too bad either, with plenty of young talents getting some exposure.

Where to watch it: FITE+

Monday, August 15 – Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France

Kevin Lele Sadjo vs. Badri Gogichashvili – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Yurik Mamedov vs. Javier Jose Clavero – lightweight – 10 rounds

Too bad there’s no TV scheduled for this pair of interesting matchups. Worth a search on YouTube on Monday.

Monday, August 15: Seoul, South Korea

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Aka Ringo – women’s junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Hard to disagree with Mikaela Mayer in her assessment of Choi: “(She) needs to be stripped of her belt,” said Mayer about the North Korea-born current WBA titlist who defected to South Korea at an early age. “She fights sub-par opponents, and she is holding back this division and holding back women in this sport as a whole.” This “title defense” against a 3-0 opponent could only have been approved by the WBA, and it doesn’t help Choi’s case – or women’s boxing, for that matter, at all.

Where to watch it: Your guess is as good as mine

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He also wrote for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and other outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter @MorillaBoxing