On this day: Dwight Muhammad Qawi wrecks Matthew Saad Muhammad in six

PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 7,1982: Dwight Muhammad Qawi (L) throws a punch against Matthew Saad Muhammad during the bout at the Spectrum on August 7, 1982 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dwight Muhammad Qawi won the WBC light heavyweight title. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine/Getty Images)

The first time was no fluke.

On August 7, 1982, Dwight Muhammad Qawi – then campaigning as Dwight Braxton – retained the Ring and WBC light heavyweight titles by scoring a sixth-round stoppage over Matthew Saad Muhammad at the Spectrum in Philadelphia. The official time was 1:23.

In their first fight, in December 1981, Qawi shocked the boxing world by scoring a dominant stoppage over Saad Muhammad in Atlantic City. The ex-con hurt the challenger early and maintained a deadly pace from start to finish, winning almost every round before ending the fight in Round 10.

The rematch followed the same pattern. Qawi refused to give Saad Muhammad room to breathe and controlled the fight from start to finish. Unable to keep his opponent off with boxing skill, Saad Muhammad tried desperately to match fire with fire. He had no chance of winning that battle.

Saad Muhammad was decked in Round 3 and he continued to absorb punishment before referee Carlos Padilla stopped the fight in the sixth.