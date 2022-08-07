Marlen Esparza outpoints Eva Guzman, retains Ring Magazine, WBC and WBA flyweight titles

Marlen Esparza defended her Ring, WBC, and WBA 112-pound titles vs. Eva Guzman. Photo / Golden Boy

Ring Magazine female flyweight champion Marlen Esparza defeated Eva Guzman by unanimous decision Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Scores were 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91 for Estrada, who improves to 13-1, 1 knockout. With the win, Esparza, who resides in Houston, Texas, also successfully defended her WBC and WBA world female flyweight titles.

Guzman was game throughout the fight, standing in the pocket and willing to trade in the center of the ring with Esparza. Guzman never stopped coming forward and forced Esparza to step up her game to convincingly win rounds.

Esparza landed the more-telling punches throughout most of the fight, including counter overhand and straight right hands to the head. Even as Guzman attempted to back up Esparza, she would leave herself open to also get countered to the body and with left hooks to the head.

Despite Esparza landing hard punches to the head, Guzman did not look visibly hurt. At times, she would aggressively close the distance between the two anytime Esparza would connect to the head.

Esparza has won her last six bouts since losing by technical decision to Seniesa Estrada in November 2019. Golden Boy Promotions, which promotes Esparza, are contemplating a unification fight against WBO world Female titleholder Debora Anahi Lopez.

Guzman, who resides in Maracay, Venezuela, drops to 19-2-1, 11 KOs. The 30-year-old had won her last 15 bouts since her decision loss to Debora Rengifo in June 2016.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing