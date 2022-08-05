Michael Conlan-Miguel Marriaga and undercard: Weights and photos

Michael Conlan (L) and Miguel Marriaga (R) face-off during the weigh in ahead of their featherweight fight at Europa Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

by Ring TV Michael Conlan 127.9 vs. Miguel Marriaga 126.4

(Featherweight — 10 Rounds) Tyrone McKenna 147.4 lbs vs. Chris Jenkins 146.6 lbs

(Welterweight — 10 Rounds) Kieran Molloy 151.6 lbs vs. Evgenii Vazem 155.6 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 6 Rounds) Padraig McCrory 167.9 lbs vs. Marco Antonio

Periban 165 lbs

(McCrory’s WBC International Silver Super Middleweight Title — 10 Rounds) Kurt Walker 127.6 lbs vs. Marcos Gabriel

Martinez 126.2 lbs

(Featherweight — 6 Rounds) Paddy Donovan 146.8 lbs vs. Tom Hill 147 lbs

(Welterweight — 8 Rounds) A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.