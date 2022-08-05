Michael Conlan-Miguel Marriaga and undercard: Weights and photos

Michael Conlan (L) and Miguel Marriaga (R) face-off during the weigh in ahead of their featherweight fight at Europa Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Michael Conlan (L) and Miguel Marriaga (R) pose during the weigh in ahead of their featherweight fight at Europa Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Michael Conlan 127.9 vs. Miguel Marriaga 126.4
(Featherweight — 10 Rounds)
Tyrone McKenna (L) and Chris Jenkins (R) face-off during the weigh in ahead of their welterweight fight at Europa Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Tyrone McKenna 147.4 lbs vs. Chris Jenkins 146.6 lbs
(Welterweight — 10 Rounds)
Kieran Molloy (L) and Evgenii Vazem (R) pose during the weigh in ahead of their super welterweight fight at Europa Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Kieran Molloy 151.6 lbs vs. Evgenii Vazem 155.6 lbs
(Junior Middleweight — 6 Rounds)
Padraig McCrory (L) and Marco Antonio Periban (R) pose during the weigh in ahead of their super middleweight fight at Europa Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Padraig McCrory 167.9 lbs vs. Marco Antonio
Periban 165 lbs
(McCrory’s WBC International Silver Super Middleweight Title — 10 Rounds)
Kurt Walker (L) and Marcos Gabriel Martinez (R) pose during the weigh in ahead of their featherweight fight at Europa Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Kurt Walker 127.6 lbs vs. Marcos Gabriel
Martinez 126.2 lbs
(Featherweight — 6 Rounds)
Paddy Donovan (L) and Tom Hill (R) pose during the weigh in ahead of their welterweight fight at Europa Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Paddy Donovan 146.8 lbs vs. Tom Hill 147 lbs
(Welterweight — 8 Rounds)
A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.