Junior welterweight contender Jack Catterall signs with Boxxer

LONDON, ENGLAND – 5th August 2022 – Jack Catterall (26-1-0, 13 KOs) has penned a new multi-fight deal to sign exclusively with BOXXER, the next generation boxing promotion.

The 29-year-old world title prospect is a man on a mission – and he can now look forward to some huge fights being screened live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

Catterall was controversially denied undisputed super lightweight glory last February when he suffered the only defeat of his career thus far to Josh Taylor.

The Chorley-based fighter left Glasgow empty-handed following a contentious split decision in favour of his rival in a result which baffled boxing fans across the globe.

But the hard-hitting southpaw sensation is determined to avenge that defeat by Taylor after declaring he is ready to rise again and settle the score.

After putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal, a delighted Catterall said: “I am thrilled to join BOXXER. I have signed a multi-fight deal and BOXXER has a brilliant platform in Sky Sports.

“This feels like a fresh start. I’ve kept it all under wraps until now, so I think this news will be a nice surprise for a lot of people, especially all those who have been asking me over the past weeks and months what is happening. Hopefully they’ll be just as excited as I am and together, we can all look forward to the next stages of my career with some big fights and big nights ahead.

“I genuinely believe that those big fights can be delivered through BOXXER and Sky. It’s a huge platform for me to perform on and I am mega excited about it.

“Ben [Shalom] and I are both of a similar age. And, like myself, he is very ambitious. He has put an incredible team together at BOXXER and, ultimately, I think it is a great partnership.

“I fully believe in my ability to go on and capture world titles with BOXXER. I’m still only 29-years-old, so I’ve got some good years ahead of me in the sport. I want to deliver big fights for the fans and there isn’t anyone better than Ben and BOXXER to do it alongside.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and Founder, added: “What a signing this is for BOXXER. We are truly thrilled. And we all want Jack Catterall to have an amazing career off the back of it and get all the opportunities he deserves.

“Maybe that will be the rematch with Josh Taylor, but whatever happens I think he deserves another world title shot in the very near future.

“I speak to Top Rank and to Josh a fair bit. I know that he wants the fight, but I also know that if there are things getting in the way of a rematch happening, then Jack is not going to hang around.

“For Jack this heralds the start of a new dawn. And, believe me, when I say a storm is coming. You are looking at a future world champion in Jack and a man who is destined to write his name in the history books of British boxing. I can’t wait to see him in action again soon along with some huge fights we have earmarked for him down the line.”

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Jack is joining the new era of Sky and BOXXER. This is a major announcement.

“I have been a huge admirer of Jack’s for years – he has always brought entertainment, passion and will fight anyone. We will get right behind Jack as he aims to become a world champion in the near future.”

Dubbed ‘El Gato, Catterall launched his professional career in style over a decade ago when he beat Carl Allen on points in Manchester.

The former Central Area champion went on to win the British super lightweight crown in 2017 when he beat Tyrone Nurse. And Catterall would follow that by knocking out the likes of Kevin McCauley, Christopher Sabire and Oscar Amador as part of several successful WBO Intercontinental defences.

Impressive victories over domestic rival Ohara Davies and Germany’s Timo Schwarzkopf would help catapult Catterall into the world title picture as he was named the mandatory challenger for a shot at the full WBC world title.

Amidst the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, Catterall was forced to wait patiently for his chance, and he delayed his mandatory opportunity to see Josh Taylor unify the division when the Scot beat Jose Carlos Ramirez to capture the WBC title and add to his haul of WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Catterall and Taylor would eventually collide at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, in a fight which many believe the Englishman should have walked away with the gold earlier this year.

Indeed, there is no doubt that Catterall will be heavily backed to do the business should the pair renew rivalries in a second ‘Battle of Britain’ rematch.

News of Parker’s debut for BOXXER and Sky Sports will be announced in the near future.

