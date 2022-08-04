Fight Night Program – Week of August 4-10

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, August 4 – Quiet Cannon Country Club, Montebello, Calif.

Callum Walsh vs. Benjamin Whitaker – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Irish star ‘King’ Walsh takes a major step up in competition against Whittaker, who steps in as a late sub for Cleotis Pendarvis in this rare six-round main event. The Freddie Roach-trained Walsh will try to keep his career-long first-round stoppage streak alive, currently standing at 3-0.

Also on this card:

Chelsey Anderson vs. Aida Satybaldinova – women’s lightweight – 8 rounds

Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Javier Padilla – featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Friday, August 5 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Antonio Moran vs. Michael Dutchover – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Kendo Castaneda vs. Joseph Fernandez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

An entertaining card on the fledging streaming platform ProBoxTV, which is always fun to watch. A quartet of road warriors in bad need of a victory that can keep them alive and relevant occupy the top of the card. Should be fun.

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Friday, August 5: La Paz, Mexico

Luis Castillo vs. Abraham Rodriguez – strawweight -12 rounds

The smaller weight enthusiasts will probably have to wait until Sunday to find this somewhere in a dark corner of the YouTube-verse, but this WBC eliminator could end up being one of those non-stop wars between two small but feisty Mexican warriors.

Saturday, August 6 – Dickies Arena, Forth Worth, Texas

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson – welterweight -12 rounds

The one fight you’ll need to watch this weekend, featuring one of the best fighters in the world without a title belt strapped around his waist – yet. Ortiz suffered a few postponements and medical issues on his way to this challenge, but this should be a great opportunity for him to shine as he awaits his long-overdue title shot.

Marlen Esparza vs. Eva Guzman – women’s flyweight -10 rounds

Esparza is always entertaining to watch, and has shown courage and grit rarely seen in a female boxer. She will be putting her Ring championship belt on the line on this one, and it could be one of those emotional, back-and-forth wars.

Maurice Hooker vs. Blair Cobbs – welterweight – 10 rounds

“The Flair” Cobbs lost some of his shine in an upset stoppage loss, but there’s still a ton of value in the flashy Philly product who honed his skills the hard way in Mexico before becoming a sensation in his native country. “Mighty Mo” will be a more than valuable checkpoint at this point of Cobbs’ career.

Also on this card:

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sladan Janjanin – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Floyd Schofield vs. Rodrigo Guerrero – lightweight – 8 rounds

Alex Martin vs. Hank Lundy – junior welterweight -10 rounds

Carlos Nava vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya – lightweight – 6 rounds

Rohan Polanco vs. Dedrick Bell – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, August 6 – Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England

Dalton Smith vs. Sam O’Maison – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

The vacant British title will be on the line in this grudge match for neighborhood bragging rights between two local products. A high-octane, southpaw vs. orthodox clash that should get paying customers their money’s worth.

Erica Farias vs. Sandy Ryan – women’s junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Their first encounter produced a mild upset when Argentina’s Farias went all out and overwhelmed the then-unbeaten Ryan with one barrage of punches after the other. In the rematch, expect Farias to pick up where she left off, with Ryan fighting for her life in another war.

Campbell Hatton vs. Michal Dufek – lightweight – 6 rounds

Ricky’s son is a fan favorite just as his dad was, and we should get another taste of his progress against an experienced trialhorse in Dufek.

Hopey Price vs. Alexander Mejia – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Don’t let Price’s made-for-Hollywood looks fool you here. “Drago” is the real deal, and he will get a great test in Mejia as he ventures little by little into main event territory.

Also on this card:

Johnny Fisher vs. Michal Reissinger – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Jordan Thompson vs. Vasil Ducar – cruiserweight 10 – rounds

Junaid Bostan vs. Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Nico Leivars vs. Angel Gabriel Chavez – bantamweight – 6 rounds

Aqib Fiaz vs. Jordan Ellison – lightweight – 6 rounds

Kieron Conway vs. Aro Schwartz – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, August 6 – The SSE Arena – Belfast, Northern Ireland

Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga – featherweight – 12 rounds

A two-time Olympian with an entertaining style, Conlan gets a homecoming bout against Colombia’s Marriaga, a former title challenger, as the Irish hero tries to recover from his painful loss to Leigh Wood back in March. An emotional, must-win situation for the local fighter against a dangerous opponent.

Also on this card:

Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins – welterweight – 10 rounds

Kieran Molloy vs. Evgenii Vazem – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez – featherweight – 6 rounds

Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Wednesday, August 10 – Garden Theater, Detroit

Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Angel Martinez Hernandez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Ali Izmailov vs. Eric Murguia – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Uzbekistan’s Ergashev takes on Mexico’s “El Furioso” Martinez Hernandez in a battle of knockout artist, while his compatriot Izmailov risks his unbeaten record against fellow unbeaten boxer-puncher Murguia in a card that promises nothing but fireworks.