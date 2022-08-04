Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker set for Sept. 24 in Manchester

Joe Joyce, will take on former world champion Joseph Parker on 24 September at the AO Arena in Manchester exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.

The heavyweight collision between No.1 and No.2 in the WBO rankings, as well as being rated at No.2 and No.3 by the WBC, will represent a shootout to determine who will be made mandatory challenger for the winner of the forthcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Joyce, 14-0 (13 KOs), is the holder of the WBO International, WBC Silver and Commonwealth heavyweight titles, having recently relinquished the British. The 36-year-old was last in action at the OVO Arena, Wembley in July, emphatically defeating Christian Hammer via a fourth-round stoppage.

A wrist injury kept the Putney man out of action for the first part of this year.

Former WBO world champion Parker, 30-2 (21 KOs), won the title in 2016 with a points victory over Andy Ruiz in Auckland. He successfully defended against Razvan Cojanu and Hughie Fury before suffering defeat in a unification battle with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff in March 2018.

The 30-year-old is currently on a six-fight winning streak, following points loss to Dillian Whyte in July 2018, with the run including successive victories over Dereck Chisora, both in Manchester.

Fans can look forward to an array of established and up-and-coming Queensberry talent on display on the ‘Nowhere to Run’ undercard that will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This is a fantastic fight that really keeps the heavyweight ball rolling,” added promoter Frank Warren. “It has proved to be a little while in the making, but this is a match between two in-form and quality heavyweights fighting to be first in the queue for a world title shot.

“It is one the fans want to see so I am delighted to be taking this blockbuster fight to Manchester, the biggest indoor arena in the country, which we want to see packed to the rafters.

“Joseph Parker is obviously a well-known and highly respected fight figure over here in the UK, both for his exploits in the ring and him working alongside Tyson Fury up in Morecambe. He also looks a greatly improved heavyweight since teaming up with Andy Lee and his defeat of Dereck Chisora last time out was a comprehensive one.

“This is the perfect test of big Joe’s world championship credentials and victory over Parker would propel him into the top echelons of the division and right in the mix with the likes of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.”

“This fight has been a long time in the making,” said Joe Joyce. “Parker realised he had nowhere else to go and eventually had to take this fight. No. 1 Vs No. 2. The winner goes on to fight for the World Title! It’s going to be a cracking fight and you will see why he tried so hard to avoid me!”

Joseph Parker said: “On Saturday, September 24th, the fans in Manchester will see the very best of me. Joe Joyce will see exactly why I will become the heavyweight champion of the world again with BOXXER. I am working hard with my trainer Andy Lee, everything is going smoothly and I truly feel great. I have waited patiently to get this fight on and let me tell you now, the Juggernaut’s journey ends right here. He has nowhere to run.”

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom said: “The fans have waited for this one and so has Joseph. It provides him with the perfect opportunity to realise his world title ambitions.

“He has rightly earned a reputation as one of the most respected heavyweight fighters on the planet. And I am confident he will soon become a world champion again. He is looking in great shape, thanks to the hard work and dedication he is putting in at the gym. Joe Joyce might be ranked No.1 by the WBO but he is seriously in for the toughest night of his career.”

Tickets for ‘Nowhere to Run’ – the heavyweight clash between Joe Joyce and Joe Parker – are priced from £40 and will go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday, 9 August exclusively from Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Press release courtesy of Queensberry Promotions.