Fighter Workouts in Sheffield: Photos and comments from Smith-O’Maison undercard

Sheffield, UK: Dalton Smith during todays Fighter workout ahead of this weeks fight. 3 August 2022

Sheffield’s most successful amateur boxer of all time Dalton Smith and Rotherham’s Sam O’Maison get ready to engage in a British junior welterweight title bout.

Derby junior welterweight Sandy Ryan gets an immediate shot at redemption against Erica Anabella Farias after suffering her first defeat in the pros at the hands of the former World Champion from Argentina on the Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan undercard in March.

Romford heavyweight sensation Johnny Fisher returns to the ring after recovering from a hand injury that he suffered in his points win over Gabriel Enguema in front of over 2,000 of his ‘Romford Bull Army’ at the famous Alexandra Palace in February.

Hyde lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton fights for the third time this year after notching wins over Joe Ducker at The O2 in London in February and Ezequiel Gregores at the AO Arena in Manchester in April.

Leeds junior featherweight talent Hopey Price gets his second outing of the year.

Heavy-handed Manchester cruiserweight Jordan Thompson looks to make it two KOs from two fights in 2022.

