Regis Prograis: Jose Zepeda is a good fighter, but he has never seen anything like me

Regis Prograis. Photo by Ian Walton

LOS ANGELES – Regis Prograis says he has ‘clawed his way out of a pit’ to secure another shot at the world super lightweight title.

The WBC have ordered for Prograis to face Jose Zepeda in a clash for the vacant crown at 140lbs after Jose Ramirez pulled out of the fight.

Prograis was the WBA champion in 2019 but says losing his crown to Josh Taylor, and the subsequent near three-year wait to secure another world title tilt, has made him realise he did not “cherish” what he had.

But a rebooted ‘Rougarou’, who is on a three fight TKO winning streak, is determined to seize his chance against Zepeda.

“I’m ecstatic,” Prograis told Probellum.com.

“I’ve waited for this opportunity for a long time. When I was a world champion, and I lost my belt, it was like I fell to the bottom of the pit, and I just clawed my way up and, clawed my way out.

“And now I am back fighting for another title again to become a world champion. I don’t do this just to become a world champ, I want to be known as the best in my division.

“I was a world champion and the number one in the world so for me, it’s about getting back to that same spot that I feel like I deserve. This is a chance to achieve that.”

Zepeda, who holds a 35-2 record, has Prograis’ respect but the Probellum fighter says he will pose problems his fellow American fighter has never had to contend with.

“Both of us have tremendous power in each hand,” Prograis, 27-1, said.

“Zepeda has a bunch of crazy knockouts on his record, and I’ve been knocking people out too, so I’ve got to be wary of him and his power.

“But I have supreme confidence in myself. Maybe this is a flaw of mine, maybe it’s not, but when you tell me I am going to fight somebody, I think I’m going to destroy them, and there is no way this person can beat me.

“Zepeda is a good fighter, but he has never seen anything like me before.”

