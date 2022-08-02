Shinard Bunch to face Hugo Roldan on Sept. 9 ShoBox card in Atlantic City

Shinard Bunch fought five times in 2020, and is on pace to fight even more frequently in 2021.

Junior welterweight prospect Shinard Bunch will face Hugo Alberto Roldan on September 9, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz confirmed to The Ring Tuesday morning. The 10-round bout will take place at the Bally’s Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will headline a three-bout ShoBox: The New Generation telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

“It is going to be a solid main event on September 9,” said Lewkowicz.

Bunch (19-1-1 1 No Contest, 16 knockouts), who resides in Trenton, New Jersey, has been very active in the ring. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bunch fought five times in 2020 and eight times last year.

In his last bout on May 13, a stay-busy fight, Bunch stopped journeyman Marklin Bailey in the opening round. The win over Bailey took place over four months after Bunch scored a one-sided decision win over Shyngyskhan Tashibay, who entered the fight unbeaten.

The only recent blemish on Bunch’s record occurred on July 23, fighting to a split-decision draw against Janelson Figueroa Bocachica. Many boxing insiders and media thought Bunch did more than enough to earn the win over the unbeaten Bocachica.

The 23-year-old is co-promoted by Lewkowicz and Nedal Abuhumoud and is managed by Russell Peltz.

Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KOs), who resides in La Banda, Argentina, will be making his U.S. debut against Bunch after having already fought in Mexico and Panama. In his last bout on January 14, Roldan overcame two knockdowns to win a hard-fought majority decision over German Del Castillo.

The 29-year-old has won his last four bouts since fighting to a majority decision draw against Agustin Kucharski in December 2019.

In the co-feature, unbeaten featherweight Bernard Angelo Torres will square off against Frency Fortunato Saya in a 10-round bout.

Torres (16-0, 7 KOs), who is originally from Tagbilaran City in the Philippines and now resides in Gran, Norway, defeated Mauro Perouene by split-decision in his last bout on January 27.

Saya has won his last three bouts since losing to Alberto Melian on March 27 of last year. In his last bout on December 21, Saya (13-1, 10 KOs), who is originally from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and now resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, defeated Alejandro Gonzalez by unanimous decision.

In the opening bout of the telecast, Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-0-1, 11 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan will face Venezuela’s Roiman Villa in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Bocachica has not fought since the Bunch fight, while Villa (24-1, 24 KOS) scored a first-round knockout win over Andres Garcia this past Friday night.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for Boxingscene since September 2012 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing