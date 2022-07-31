Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. event canceled due to weight dispute

Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

The Showtime pay-per-view event headlined by Jake Paul against Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled due to concerns that Rahman would be unable to make the agreed upon weight.

Most Valuable Promotions, which was co-founded by Paul, confirmed that the show, which was set for August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York, would not go forward because of Rahman’s inability to make the agreed upon weight of 200 pounds.

A statement from Most Valuable Promotions says that Rahman weighed in at 216 pounds when he accepted the fight on July 7. The statement claims that weekly weight checks required by the New York State Athletic Commission were “not made in good faith” and that Rahman had lost less than a single pound after more than three weeks.

A new contract was sent to Rahman for a 205-pound catchweight on Saturday, but Rahman’s team allegedly declined the new weight and voiced their intention to weigh in at 215 pounds.

“MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner. Therefore, MVP is left with no choice but to cancel the August 6th event,” reads the statement.

Rahman (12-1, 6 knockouts) would have been Paul’s first opponent to have a professional boxing background after five bouts against people who had only faced Paul before.

Rahman Jr. was a replacement opponents for Tommy Fury, who was unable to travel to the United States from the United Kingdom for the fight.

Making 200 pounds was always going to be a long shot for the 6’3” Rahman, who has weighed as much as 269 for a bout and never weighed less than 211 3/4 pounds for a fight.

Rahman weighed 224 pounds for his most recent bout, a fifth round stoppage loss to James Morrison in April. Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) weighed 191 1/4 pounds for his last bout in December, a sixth round knockout of Tyron Woodley.

The card was scheduled to be co-headlined by Amanda Serrano defending her unified featherweight titles against Brenda Carbajal, and feature Brandun Lee facing Will Madera in a junior welterweight bout.