Josh Kelly-Lucas Bastida: Weights, photos and undercard

Josh Kelly (left) and Lucas Bastida - Photo by Wasserman Boxing
29
Jul
by Ring TV

Welterweight Bout – 10 X 3 Minute RoundsJOSH KELLY – 10 Stone, 13 Pound, 12 OuncesLUCAS BASTIDA – 10 Stone, 13 Pound, 4 Ounces

Chris Eubank (left) and Eliot Chavez – Photo by Wasserman Boxing

 Junior Welterweight Bout – 10 X 3 Minute RoundsHARLEM EUBANK – 10 Stone, 0 OuncesELIOT CHAVEZ – 10 Stone, 0 Ounces

 

Pat McCormack and Dimitri Trenel – Photo by Wasserman Boxing

Junior Middleweight Bout – 6 X 3 Minute RoundsPAT MCCORMACK – 10 Stone, 10 PoundsDIMITRI TRENEL – 10 Stone, 8 PoundsSuper-Lightweight Bout – 6 X 3 Minute RoundsBEN MARKSBY – 10 Stone, 2 PoundsRUSTEM FATKHULLIN – 10 Stone, 2 Pounds Heavyweight Bout – 4 X 3 Minute RoundsHOSEA STEWART – 23 Stone, 2 PoundsFRNKLIN IGNATIUS – 17 Stone, 3 Pounds Lightweight Bout – 6 X 2 Minute RoundsJORDAN BARKER-PORTER – 9 Stone, 9 PoundsBEC CONNOLLY – 9 Stone, 9 PoundsHeavyweight Bout – 4 X 3 Minute RoundsSTEVE ROBINSON – 17 Stone, 5 PoundsPHIL WILLIAMS – 18 Stone, 2 Pounds Super-Bantemweight Bout – 8 X 2 Minute RoundsLISA WHITESIDE – 8 Stone, 9 PoundsJASMINA NAD – 8 Stone, 10 Pounds

A press release by Wasserman Boxing was used in this article.

