Josh Kelly-Lucas Bastida: Weights, photos and undercard

Josh Kelly (left) and Lucas Bastida - Photo by Wasserman Boxing

Welterweight Bout – 10 X 3 Minute Rounds

JOSH KELLY – 10 Stone, 13 Pound, 12 Ounces

LUCAS BASTIDA – 10 Stone, 13 Pound, 4 Ounces



Junior Welterweight Bout – 10 X 3 Minute Rounds

HARLEM EUBANK – 10 Stone, 0 Ounces

ELIOT CHAVEZ – 10 Stone, 0 Ounces



Junior Middleweight Bout – 6 X 3 Minute Rounds

PAT MCCORMACK – 10 Stone, 10 Pounds

DIMITRI TRENEL – 10 Stone, 8 Pounds



Super-Lightweight Bout – 6 X 3 Minute Rounds

BEN MARKSBY – 10 Stone, 2 Pounds

RUSTEM FATKHULLIN – 10 Stone, 2 Pounds

Heavyweight Bout – 4 X 3 Minute Rounds

HOSEA STEWART – 23 Stone, 2 Pounds

FRNKLIN IGNATIUS – 17 Stone, 3 Pounds



Lightweight Bout – 6 X 2 Minute Rounds

JORDAN BARKER-PORTER – 9 Stone, 9 Pounds

BEC CONNOLLY – 9 Stone, 9 Pounds



Heavyweight Bout – 4 X 3 Minute Rounds

STEVE ROBINSON – 17 Stone, 5 Pounds

PHIL WILLIAMS – 18 Stone, 2 Pounds



Super-Bantemweight Bout – 8 X 2 Minute Rounds

LISA WHITESIDE – 8 Stone, 9 Pounds

JASMINA NAD – 8 Stone, 10 Pounds

