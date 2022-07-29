Josh Kelly-Lucas Bastida: Weights, photos and undercard
Josh Kelly (left) and Lucas Bastida - Photo by Wasserman Boxing
Welterweight Bout – 10 X 3 Minute RoundsJOSH KELLY – 10 Stone, 13 Pound, 12 Ounces LUCAS BASTIDA – 10 Stone, 13 Pound, 4 Ounces
Junior Welterweight Bout – 10 X 3 Minute Rounds HARLEM EUBANK – 10 Stone, 0 Ounces ELIOT CHAVEZ – 10 Stone, 0 Ounces
Junior Middleweight Bout – 6 X 3 Minute Rounds PAT MCCORMACK – 10 Stone, 10 Pounds DIMITRI TRENEL – 10 Stone, 8 Pounds Super-Lightweight Bout – 6 X 3 Minute Rounds BEN MARKSBY – 10 Stone, 2 Pounds RUSTEM FATKHULLIN – 10 Stone, 2 Pounds Heavyweight Bout – 4 X 3 Minute Rounds HOSEA STEWART – 23 Stone, 2 Pounds FRNKLIN IGNATIUS – 17 Stone, 3 Pounds Lightweight Bout – 6 X 2 Minute Rounds JORDAN BARKER-PORTER – 9 Stone, 9 Pounds BEC CONNOLLY – 9 Stone, 9 Pounds Heavyweight Bout – 4 X 3 Minute Rounds STEVE ROBINSON – 17 Stone, 5 Pounds PHIL WILLIAMS – 18 Stone, 2 Pounds Super-Bantemweight Bout – 8 X 2 Minute Rounds LISA WHITESIDE – 8 Stone, 9 Pounds JASMINA NAD – 8 Stone, 10 Pounds
A press release by Wasserman Boxing was used in this article.