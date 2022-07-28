Weights from New Jersey: Harley Burke, Brandon Maddox make super middleweight limit

Harley Burke steps on the scale at American Dream.

When Harley Burke woke up Thursday morning, he had no idea he would be headlining his first event in his home region.

He was elevated to the main event status prior to the weigh-in on Thursday after the opponent for junior welterweight contender Julian Rodriguez was unable to get a visa to fight in the U.S.

Burke (6-0, 6 knockouts) of Yonkers, N.Y. checked in at a career low 166.25 pounds for his six-round bout against Brandon Maddox (8-5-1, 6 KOs), a Detroit native who came in slightly lighter at 166 pounds.

Maddox is a significant step-up for Burke, who has built his early career down south against opponents with a combined record of 1-7.

The ten-bout card will be promoted by Abella Boxing Promotions at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J.

The card also includes a bantamweight fight between Carlos Vanegas (5-0, 4 KOs) of Port Chester, N.Y. and Ahmond Rayshaun Oates (1-1, 1 KO) of St. Louis, Mo. Both boxers weighed in at the division’s 118-pound limit.

Other weights:

6 rds – Michael Lee (8-2, 6 KOs), Newark, N.J., 147 lbs. vs. Ryan Schwartzberg (1-6-1, 1 KO), Dania, Fla., 147 lbs.

6 rds – Robert Terry (6-0), Jersey City, N.J., 157 lbs. vs. Isiah Seldon (14-5-1, 5 KOs), Somers Point, N.J., 157 lbs.

4 rds – Keon Ivery (1-1), Lodi, N.J., 161 lbs. vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses (0-2-1), Long Beach, Calif., 165 lbs.

4 rds – Jenna Gaglioti (3-0, 2 KOs), Jersey City, N.J., 154 lbs. vs. Miranda Barber (2-4, 1 KO), Boca Raton, Fla., 156 lbs.

4 rds – Saleh Ali (debut), North Bergen, N.J., 134 lbs. vs. Carlos Nunez (debut), Port Chester, N.Y., 135 lbs.

4 rds – Raymond Cuadrado Jr. (3-0, 1 KO), Ridgewood, N.Y., 129 lbs. vs. Andrew Bentley (5-5, 1 KO), Jersey City, N.J., 130 lbs.

4 rds – Michelle Cook (2-3-2), Hogansburg, N.Y., 131 lbs. vs. Elizabeth Tuani (2-7), SeaTac, Wash., 130 lbs.

4 rds – Elijah Williams (2-0, 1 KO), Ridgewood, N.Y., 141 lbs. vs. Joey Aquino (2-1, 2 KOs), Pahoa, Hawaii, 142 lbs.