Heavyweight boxer Maurenzo Smith shot and killed at Texas restaurant

Heavyweight journeyman Maurenzo Smith was shot multiple times and killed on Wednesday morning at a restaurant in Texas, multiple news outlets report.

Smith, who was 44, was reportedly set to fight next week in Colombia, where seven of his last eight fights had been.

The heavyweight boxer was accompanying a 28-year-old female friend at the Crab Station Oyster Bar in Houston as the woman sought to finalize terms of her divorce from her 61-year-old husband. After speaking for approximately 20 minutes, the 61-year-old man left and returned with a gun, firing 13 rounds and hitting Smith multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else at the restaurant was shot.

The suspect left in his car, and then shot himself in the head as police approached his vehicle. The suspect is currently on life support.

Smith, who was known by the nickname T. Diddy, had won his last eight bouts. Smith’s highest profile fights had been against heavyweight mainstays like Chris Arreola, Adam Kownacki, Shannon Briggs, Andy Ruiz and Charles Martin.

Rest In Peace, Maurenzo Smith. Another senseless shooting takes the life of the 44 yr old, veteran Houston heavyweight. Condolences to Maurenzo’s family. As his father says, “it’s ugly; we need to stop the killing”. #boxing #GUNviolence https://t.co/bV8zdutpUO — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) July 28, 2022

Smith never managed to get a win over one of those more recognizable names, but did earn an eight-round majority draw against New York heavyweight favorite Vinny Maddalone in 2013.

Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella called Smith’s death “another senseless shooting.” Matchmaker Ron Katz tweeted, “[Maurenzo] fought for me a couple of times including probably the best fight of his career against Vinny Maddalone. I’m so shocked and saddened to hear this horrible news.”