Brandun Lee to face Will Madera on Paul-Rahman card at MSG

Brandun Lee (left) against Camilo Prieto. Photo by Stephanie Trapp

Unbeaten junior welterweight Brandun Lee and amateur standout Ashton Sylve will see action in separate bouts on August 6.

Lee will face Will Madera in a 10-round bout and Sylve will square off against Braulio Rodriguez in an eight-round lightweight bout at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both fights will round out the Showtime PPV telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT) that will be headlined by the cruiserweight clash between YouTuber-turned-pro fighter Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman, Jr.

The co-feature fight will be a 10-round fight between WBC/ WBO unified featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano, who is ranked No. 1 by The Ring at pounds, and Brenda Carbajal.

Lee (25-0, 22 knockouts), who resides in La Quinta, California, last fought on April 16, defeating Zachary Ochoa by unanimous decision. In his previous fight on December 11, Lee knocked out former prospect Juan Heraldez in the seventh round.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 23-year-old has stayed busy, fighting three times in 2020 and three last year. He is a student at California State University, San Bernardino, where he is majoring in criminal justice.

Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs), who resides in Albany, New York, won by knockout after the fifth round of his last bout on October 16 when opponent Jamshidbe Najmitdino was not able to continue due to an arm injury. Madera has won his last two bouts since losing by knockout to Felix Verdejo in July 2020.

The 31-year-old does have a decision win over Thomas Mattice in February 2019 and a split-decision draw against Wesley Ferrer in December 2017. Both Mattice and Ferrer entered their respective fights against Madera undefeated.

Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) has demonstrated impressive punching power early on as a pro. The 18-year-old knocked Giovanni Gutierrez in the second round of his last bout on May 21 in his hometown of Long Beach, California.

Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs), who resides in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has not fought since winning by disqualification against Jorge Luis Torres in December 2019. The win snapped a three-fight losing streak, which includes losses to Alberto Delgado, Christopher Diaz, and, most recently, Ryan Garcia.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing