The Neutral Corner – Episode 322: Ryan Garcia KO6 Javier Fortuna, is Tank Davis next?

On episode 322 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave his opinions on Disney planning to raise the price of the ESPN+ app next month. According to reports, the annual price of $69.99 will go to $99.99, a 42% increase.

On Wednesday, July 13, Kazuo Ioka successfully defended his WBO junior bantamweight title for the fifth time, beating Donnie Nietes by wide unanimous decision in Tokyo. This was a rematch. The first bout occurred in 2018, with Nietes winning a controversial split decision.

On Friday, July 15, Arnold Barboza Jr improved to 27-0 (10 knockouts) with a UD10 win over Danielito Zorrilla in Temecula, California. The junior welterweight bout headlined a Top Rank show broadcast on ESPN. Barboza said he would like to face former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez next.

On Saturday, July 16, Ryan Garcia defeated former junior lightweight title holder Javier Fortuna in Los Angeles. Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) dropped Fortuna three times before scoring the KO6 win. The junior welterweight bout headlined a Golden Boy Promotions card broadcast on DAZN.

Saturday, July 23

Top Rank, ESPN+

Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minnesota

Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe, 10rds, 126 pounds

