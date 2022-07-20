Knockout CP Freshmart outpoints Wanheng Menayothin in overdue title fight

Photo from Petchyindee MuayThai

Knockout CP Freshmart retained his WBA strawweight title with a unanimous decision over his Thai compatriot Wanheng Menayothin on Wednesday in Chonburi, Thailand.

The scores were 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111, all for the 31-year-old Freshmart (24-0, 9 knockouts), who retains the WBA title for the eleventh time since winning it in 2016. Menayothin (55-3, 19 KOs), has now managed just one win in his last five bouts after beginning his career at 54-0.

The showdown, which came nearly two years after Menayothin lost his WBC strawweight title to another Thai, Petchmanee CP Freshmart, was a matchup of the two leading 105-pounders from Thailand over the past decade.

Their out-of-the-ring friendship was evident early on, with both fighters showing great respect for one another, touching gloves and even hugging at the end of round six. Freshmart, whose real name is Thammanoon Niyomtrong, was the more consistent fighter throughout, using his left jab to great effect and outboxing the 36-year-old Menayothin.

With the WBA looking to consolidate their “super” and “regular” champions, the logical next matchup for Knockout CP Freshmart would be a fight with WBA “regular” 105-pound titleholder Erick Rosa (5-0, 1 KO) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The 22-year-old Rosa last fought in December, when he defeated Vic Saludar by split decision to win the belt.