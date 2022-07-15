Fight Night Program – Week of July 14-21

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world at any given time. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, July 15 – Pechanga Resort Casino -Temecula, Calif.

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

One of the highlights of the entire week, with two unbeaten prospects putting it all on the line in search of their next big step. Could be the one to revisit on Monday on YouTube.

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jair Valtierra – lightweight – 8 rounds

Muratalla is on a hot streak after defeating tough-as-nails Elias Araujo in his last outing, and is marching towards championship territory on solid ground.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Roberto Zavala Jr. – heavyweights – 6 rounds

Former Olympian Torrez is receiving the usual Top Rank treatment, being carried carefully but steadily into contender territory with each fight. This should be another chance to witness his development.

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Friday, July 15 – Wuppertal, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Uwel Hernandez vs. Kamer Maloku – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Ramona Graeff vs. Alys Sanchez – female junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Firat Arslan vs. Juan Juarez – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Austin Trout vs. Florin Cardos – junior middleweights – 8 rounds

An entertaining card with a few fighters on the rise. Hernandez and Graeff are on their way up, Arslan and Trout are trying to find their way back into the big picture, and most of their foes have the tools to make it interesting.

Where to watch it: FITE TV

Saturday July 16 – Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, California

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna – lightweight – 12 rounds

The fight of the week, indeed, and the final exam for Garcia as he approaches championship territory. Graduation night may be around the corner for “King Ry,” but better men have already tried and failed against the rugged Dominican. A true test for the heir apparent to the huge crossover star that was his current boss Oscar de la Hoya back in his day.

The winner may go on to: the most lucrative contract in boxing history, assuming that it is Garcia, and that he wins by highlight-reel stoppage. Given the stakes and the talent we’ve seen so far, it’s an entirely safe bet that it will happen.

Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Veron – welterweight – 10 rounds

“Lex” may feel he’s got the stuff to be the next Superman, but Veron may have some kryptonite ready for him. You never count an Argentine trialhorse out until he’s down and out, and it will take Rocha’s best to take “Lucho” out. Blink not, and stock on beers and chips ahead of time for this one.

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Angel Rodriguez – junior lightweight -12 rounds

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez – flyweight – 12 rounds

Oscar Collazo vs. Victorio Saludar – strawweight – 12 rounds

A lovely trio of WBA elimination bouts, indeed. Having three 12-round bouts so deep in the televised undercard, however, is a big risk. Roach may win by stoppage, but the other two bouts could be long-term propositions that may not fly so well with the casual fan patiently waiting for the big fireworks later in the night. Having said that, I’d also say Collazo-Saludar has the potential to steal the show.

Where to watch it: BT Sports

Saturday July 16 – Panama City, Panama

Daniel Matellon vs. Ivan Garcia – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Cuba’s Matellon went 2-0-2 in his first four, but pressed on to ride a 10-fight unbeaten streak into this bout against Mexico’s “El Magnifico” Garcia while he waits for a legit title shot, and not the interim variety he already held.

Also on this card:

Orlando Mosquera vs. Jackson Furtado – lightweight – 10 rounds

Diego Carmona vs. Dionisio Miranda – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Combate Space

Saturday, July 16 – Copper Box Arena, London

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Francisco Emmanuel Torres – middleweight – 12 rounds

Lennox Clarke vs. Mark Heffron – middleweight – 12 rounds

Nick Ball vs. Nathanael Kakololo – featherweight – 12 rounds

Interesting trio of bouts coming from England during a loaded weekend. Without so many options during the afternoon hours in the EST time zones, this could be a fun event to catch.

The undercard’s hidden jewel:

Sonny Liston Ali vs. Chris Adaway – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

A mere six-rounder between two unheralded 140-pounders, yes. But this may be your chance to tell your kids you “watched Liston Ali live” without failing a polygraph test. It ain’t much, but it’s something!

Where to watch it: BT Sports

Tuesday, July 20 – Chonburi, Thailand

Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Wanheng Menayothin – strawweight – 12 rounds

A fresh new chance for Menayothin, the man who ran his winning streak to 54-0 before losing his unbeaten status to another member of the Freshmart stable in 2020 (one Petchmanee CP Freshmart), who also defeated him in a rematch early this year. Fighting now for Knockout CP Freshmart’s WBA strawweight title this time, Menayothin gets another chance to return to his former glories.

Where to watch it: Let’s try Google on fight day and hope to be surprised together, shall we?

Tuesday, July 20 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia

Nikita Tszyu vs. Ben Horn – junior middleweights – 6 rounds

The “Battle of the Brothers” is supposed to be a grudge match between two brothers of former (Ben’s brother Jeff) or perharps future (Nikita’s brother Tim) titlists. For now, it’s just a six-rounder between a 2-0 upstart and a 4-4 never-has-been. Whether it ends up being something more than a stunt to sell tickets and grab eyeballs on a Tuesday night, remains to be seen.

Sam Goodman vs. Juan Elorde – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten Goodman will have a serious test in front of him in the form of another fighter related to a famous former champ (Juan is the grandson of Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, one of the Philippines’’ greatest fighters of all time).

Where to watch it: Kayo (Australia)