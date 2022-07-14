Eubank-Benn is reportedly close to becoming the grudge match of the year

The Eubank-Benn rivalry is close to adding a third chapter.

Of course, we’re talking about a possible fight between two sons of that pair of superb British middleweights that had an extraordinary rivalry back in the ‘90s.

Now, it will be Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn’s turn to revive that old rivalry, as they are reportedly on their way to a clash tentatively set for October that will be streamed worldwide on DAZN as a pay-per-view event.

The rumors stem from a few comments made by Conor Benn’s father Nigel, who said on Twitter that “(this fight) is what Conor wants, this won’t ruin Conor he’s not made like that. Well let’s see how he does. I’m backing him win lose or draw my friend.”

Benn (currently 21-0, 14 knockouts) stopped Chris Van Heerden in a welterweight bout in his last fight earlier this year, and is aiming at a catchweight bout against Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 KOs), a full-fledged middleweight who has also fought as a super middleweight recently.

With the legendary bad blood between their parents taking center stage in this early buildup of this potential mega bout, the British press is abuzz with the news, with several newspapers reporting that the most distinct possibility is an October 8 date at the O2 Arena in London, which would mean that the bout will take place almost exactly 30 years to the date after the rematch between their elders (Benn-Eubank II took place on October 9, 1993).

According to early reports, the fight will take place at a 155-pound catchweight, which would mean that Eubank and Benn would be fighting at their career’s lightest and heaviest weights, respectively. A challenge that will only enhance the many storylines already built into this intriguing matchup.

Nigel Benn fought Eubank Jr’s father Chris Sr. in an epic two-bout rivalry. In their first clash, Eubank stopped Benn in the ninth round of a WBO middleweight title bout in November, 1990. Three years later, the pair fought to a 12-round draw in a super middleweight WBC/WBO title bout.

The Ring’s championship belt had been discontinued during those years, and was not available in either bout.