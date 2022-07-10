Brandon Figueroa dominates Carlos Castro to sixth round stoppage in featherweight debut
SAN ANTONIO — Brandon Figueroa overwhelmed a game Carlos Castro in a battle of 122-pound players making their featherweight debuts, scoring a sixth round stoppage on Saturday at The Alamodome.
The switch-hitting Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 knockouts) of Weslaco, Tex. dropped Castro midway through the third round with a left hook, and pushed a pace that Castro (27-2, 12 KOs) couldn’t keep up with. The stoppage came at the 2:11 mark of the sixth, as Figueroa spun off the ropes to land a barrage on the bloodied Phoenix, Ariz. resident to force a referee’s stoppage.
The win came in Figueroa’s first fight since his lone defeat, a hard-fought majority decision loss to Stephen Fulton in a WBC/WBO junior featherweight unification bout last November in Las Vegas.
💔💔💔@BrandonLeeFig turns Castro into the ropes and finishes him in the 6th 😤#MagsayoVargas pic.twitter.com/LjBaBB1ZZ0
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 10, 2022
Castro, 28, has now lost back to back fights, having dropped a split decision to Luis Nery in February.
The bout was a WBC featherweight eliminator, placing the 25-year-old Figueroa on the shortlist of future opponents for the winner between WBC featherweight titleholder Mark Magsayo and mandatory challenger Rey Vargas, which headlines tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing card.
GET THE LATEST ISSUE AT THE RING SHOP (CLICK HERE) or Subscribe