Illness forces Keyshawn Davis out of Jair Valtierra clash

Keyshawn Davis

Undefeated lightweight Keyshawn Davis has been forced to withdraw from his July 15 co-feature against Jair Valtierra due to an illness that interrupted his training camp. Davis (5-0, 4 KOs), a U.S. Olympic silver medalist, will return this fall.

The new eight-round co-feature will see Valtierra fight unbeaten Southern California native Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs), who was scheduled to fight on the undercard.

Arnold Barboza Jr.-Danielito Zorrilla, Muratalla-Valtierra and Richard Torrez Jr.-Roberto Zavala Jr. will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

