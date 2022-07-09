Saturday, July 09, 2022  |
Subscribe
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

Illness forces Keyshawn Davis out of Jair Valtierra clash

Keyshawn Davis
09
Jul
by Ring TV

Undefeated lightweight Keyshawn Davis has been forced to withdraw from his July 15 co-feature against Jair Valtierra due to an illness that interrupted his training camp. Davis (5-0, 4 KOs), a U.S. Olympic silver medalist, will return this fall.

The new eight-round co-feature will see Valtierra fight unbeaten Southern California native Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs), who was scheduled to fight on the undercard.

Arnold Barboza Jr.-Danielito Zorrilla, Muratalla-Valtierra and Richard Torrez Jr.-Roberto Zavala Jr. will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Ringside Ticket Inc., tickets starting at $29 are on sale now and can be purchased at Pechanga.com.

close

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2022 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.