WATCH: Brandon Figueroa favors Vargas over Magsayo, ready for Carlos Castro showdown

Photo by Esther Lin/Showtime

Brandon Figueroa is looking forward to his featherweight debut – and the extra four pounds he’ll get to weigh in at – when he faces Carlos Castro this Saturday at the Alamodome in the co-main event of a Showtime Championship Boxing card in San Antonio.

Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 knockouts) says he expects to be the hometown favorite in his first fight in his home state since 2018. The 25-year-old is moving up to featherweight, and will be fighting on the same card as the WBC featherweight title fight between Mark Magsayo and Carlos Castro.

If he had to place a bet, he says his money would be on the challenger.

“I’d put it on Rey Vargas, because he’s originally from Mexico, I’m Mexican so I support him,” said Figueroa, who is fighting for the first time since his first defeat, a hard-fought majority decision loss to Stephen Fulton last year.