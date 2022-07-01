Former WBO 154-pound titleholder Liam Smith signs with Boxxer

In his most recent bout, Liam Smith (left) stopped Jessie Vargas. Photo by Ed Mulholland/ Matchroom Boxing

London, England – 1 July 2022 – Liverpool star Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith (31-3-1, 18 KOs) aims to become a two-time world champion following the signing of a multi-fight agreement with BOXXER.

The former WBO World Super Welterweight Champion has forged a formidable reputation and is now on the cusp of challenging for his second world title under the BOXXER and Sky Sports banners.

In a career spanning almost 14-years, Smith – who hails from a famed fighting family – cleaned up the 154lb division winning British, Commonwealth, WBA Continental and WBO Intercontinental titles before capturing the WBO World title in 2015 with a seventh round stoppage of Apollo Thompson and making two defences of the crown.

He then faced pound-for-pound great Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez in September 2016 and despite a brave and valiant performance that saw him get up from knockdowns in the seventh and eighth rounds he was ultimately overcome with a big body shot in the ninth.

The comeback trail saw him defeat hard Welsh rival Liam Williams in back-to-back fights to earn a shot at Jamie Munguia for the WBO 154 belt again and he became the first to take the hard-hitting Mexican the full twelve-round distance, just losing out on the scorecards.

On his return he battered renowned Midlands warrior Sam Eggington into submission in five rounds in March 2019 to win the WBC Silver belt. Although he suffered a setback in May last year in Russia against Magomed Kurbanov in a challenge for the WBO International title with a points loss.

However, this has inspired Smith to since put on two of his best career displays to show that he’s firmly back on the World title hunt. First he made a statement of intent with a brutal eighth round stoppage of Liverpool rival Anthony Fowler in their derby blockbuster last October to win the WBA International title.

He then travelled to the iconic Madison Square Garden in April this year to dominate Two-Time World Champion Jessie Vargas over twelve rounds with a powerful performance to claim the WBO Intercontinental title and show that he’s ready to face the best again.

Currently ranked in the top five in the world by the WBC, WBO and WBA, he is perfectly positioned to face one of the World Champions and is primed and ready for the opportunity.

Smith said, “I’m delighted to put pen to paper with Boxxer. I had a lot of offers but I’m glad to finally get this across the line and be back on Sky Sports. Boxxer are doing great things in the sport and making big waves and I’m happy to be part of that.

“Some of the big fights and names have excited me and I’m really looking forward to the next twelve months with my next fight to be announced shortly. I can’t wait to get back out there and challenge for a world title at 154 pounds and get everyone talking about me again.”

BOXXER CEO and Founder Ben Shalom said, “I’ve always held Liam in the highest regard in terms of his talent, boxing IQ and also resilience to keep coming back and I believe he’s now very close to realising his ambition of challenging for another world title. He’s an icon in his home city of Liverpool where he has a great following and we’re really excited to have Liam join the BOXXER stable where we have big plans for him.”

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, said, “Liam Smith is a great fighter, a great guy and a great signing for Boxxer and Sky Sports! We are all delighted to be working with Liam who is coming off that thrilling win over Jessie Vargas and has really big fights ahead.

“Mega matches, more world title fights and crackling action are expected for one of our most talented and experienced champions – and one of our biggest personalities! I have a soft spot for all the Smith brothers as we have virtually grown up with them. It’s brilliant having Liam and his super family support back on Sky!”

Press release courtesy of Boxxer.