Christian Thun faces Curtis Harper on July 9 ProBoxTV card in Florida

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Christian Thun will face Curtis Harper on July 9, ProBoxTV announced Thursday morning.

The eight-round bout will take place at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida and will precede the main event bout between junior welterweight prospect Cesar Francis and former world titleholder Ray Beltran.

Both fights will stream live on the ProBoxTV app (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Thun (8-0, 6 knockouts), who is originally from Ennepetal, Germany and now resides in Miami, Florida, has fought and defeated modest opposition in building an unbeaten record. His most notable win was a knockout of gatekeeper Jason Bergman in August 2020.

In his last bout on March 25, which also took place in Plant City, the 30-year-old stopped once-beaten Amron Sands in the opening round. With the win over Sands, Thun has knocked out his last four opponents.

Harper (13-8, 9 KOs) lost a one-sided decision to unbeaten Brandon Moore in his last bout on April 22. He is best known for being disqualified in his August 2018 clash against then-unbeaten Efe Ajagba for immediately exiting the ring after the bell sounded to start the opening round. The official time of the disqualification loss was one second.

The 34-year-old of Jacksonville, Florida has also lost to Chris Arreola and Zhilei Zhang.

In cruiserweight action, Brandon Glanton will square off against Deshon Webster in an eight round bout.

Glanton (15-0, 12 KOs) last fought on May 1 in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, knocking out Mitch Williams in the fourth round. In his previous fight on June 27 of last year, in a clash of unbeaten cruiserweight prospects, the 30-year-old dropped Efetobor Apochi once en route to a split-decision victory.

Webster (12-5-3, 6 KOs), who resides in Lenexa, Kansas, was knocked out by once-beaten Kristian Prenga in the second round of his last bout on April 29. The 31-year-old is winless in his last six bouts, including three majority decision draws.

Julio Solis (7-0, 6 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico will face New York City’s Christian Otero in a six-round junior lightweight bout.

Brothers Marques and Dominic Valle of Lutz, Florida will also see action on the card.

Marques Valle (4-0, 4 KOs) will square off against Shawn West (7-2-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout while Dominic Valle (3-0, 3 KOs) will face Manuel Guzman (8-5-1, 5 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a four-round bout.

Middleweight prospect Darrelle Valsaint (4-0, 3 KOs) of Orlando, Florida will face an opponent to be determined in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing