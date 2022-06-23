Thursday, June 23, 2022  |
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

Aficianado

Donovan, Walker and Molloy to appear in Conlan-Marriaga undercard in Belfast

23
Jun
by Ring TV

Welterweight Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan, featherweight Kurt Walker, and junior middleweight Kieran Molloy will return Saturday, Aug. 6, on the Michael Conlan-Miguel Marriaga undercard at The SSE Arena in Belfast.

Donovan will appear in his first scheduled eight-rounder, while Walker and Molloy will see action in separate six-rounders. All three bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. The ESPN+ stream is also scheduled to include Belfast native Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) in a super middleweight 10-rounder versus former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs).

Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs), from Limerick, Ireland, is trained and managed by former middleweight world champion Andy Lee. The stylish southpaw last fought on the Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall undercard in February, knocking out Miroslav Serban in six rounds. Donovan has been out of action rehabbing a hand injury.

Walker (2-0, 1 KO), from Lisburn, Northern Ireland, turned pro with a first-round knockout on the Taylor-Catterall card, a highly anticipated debut following an amateur run that included a gold medal at the 2019 European Games. He returned April 23 on the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard at Wembley Stadium, where he won a four-round decision over Stefan Nicolae.

Molloy (1-0, 1 KO), a native of Galway, Ireland, also turned pro on the Taylor-Catterall bill and notched a second-round stoppage over Damian Esquisabel. He was scheduled to fight June 18 on the Artur Beterbiev-Joe Smith Jr. undercard, but his opponent tested positive for COVID-19 during fight week. Molloy signed a professional contract with Top Rank after winning an Irish national title last October.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.

