Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo to headline Golden Boy card on July 28

Unbeaten lightweight Jousce Gonzalez will face Jose Angulo on July 28, Golden Boy Promotions announced Tuesday morning. In the co-feature, unbeaten Manuel Flores will square off against Daniel Moncada.

Both eight round fights will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California and will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

The July 28 card will mark the return of the ‘Golden Boy Fight Night’ series. Two cards have already taken place earlier this year, including former world lightweight title challenger Mercito Gesta defeating Joel Diaz on April 21 and former WBO junior flyweight titleholder Angel Acosta scoring a knockout win over Janiel Rivera on May 12.

Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 knockouts), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendora, last fought on the April 21 card, dropping former fringe contender Jairo Lopez three times en route to a knockout win in the sixth round. He has stopped three of his last four opponents.

Despite only having 13 fights as a pro, the 27-year-old is confident he can enter the mix of facing the top fighters at 135 pounds.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring and show everyone why I am ready for bigger fights,” said Gonzalez, who is the younger brother of former WBO world featherweight title challenger Joet Gonzalez. “I want the fast track to a world title.”

Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs), who resides in Guayaquil, Ecuador, has not fought since stopping Jesus Vargas on February 27 of last year. Angulo has won eighth of his nine fights, with the only blemish coming at the hands of then-unbeaten Alejandro Guerrero in March 2020.

Flores has garnered a significant following in the Coachella Valley, where Indio is located. Dozens of family members and friends were in attendance in Flores’ last fight on April 21, where they witnessed him knocking out Victor Ruiz in the third round.

The 23-year-old, who resides in the nearby city of Coachella, has knocked out his last four opponents.

Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs), who resides in Mexico City, last fought on April 9, losing by unanimous decision to unbeaten Hector Valdez. The 29-year-old has split his last six bouts.

