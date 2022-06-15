Heavyweight Justis Huni outpoints Joseph Goodall over 10 rounds

Justis Huni

Unbeaten Australian heavyweight Justis Huni was able to stay focused after his home was riddled with bullets last week to widely outpoint countryman Joseph Goodall over 10 rounds and claim the vacant OPBF title at the Nissan Arena in Nathan, Brisbane.

Huni boxed well on the backfoot and controlled much of the action, keeping Goodall honest with his power.

The 23-year-old Huni sustained a cut in the fifth round, but the wound never threatened to cost him the fight and his own punches caused Goodall’s left eye to swell in the sixth.

At the conclusion of the bout, Huni was awarded a lopsided 10-round unanimous decision: 100-90, 98-92 and 98-93.

Huni (6-0, 4 KOs) has the attributes to potentially join the next generation of heavyweights that includes Frank Sanchez, Jared Anderson, Daniel Dubois and Bakhodir Jalolov.

Goodall falls to 8-1-1 (7 KOs).

