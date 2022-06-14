Tyson Fury in retirement U-Turn: Show me the money

Tyson Fury sticks Dillian Whyte with long-range jab during their Ring Magazine/WBC heavyweight title bout at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

TYSON FURY OFFERED up the strongest hint yet that his fighting days are not behind him when he took the hotseat for a digital get-together with his promoter Frank Warren and host Dev Sahni for the latest UniBet Lowdown episode.

The world’s No.1 heavyweight floated the idea of retirement before and after his crowning glory at Wembley Stadium where he knocked out the Interim champion Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC world championship in front of 94,000 adoring fans.

But it seems he might not be done just yet and, in a wide ranging interview for the Queensberry YouTube channel, the Gypsy King reveals that himself and Frank Warren are formulating plans for another memorable night or two in the months to come.

“We’re talking about various scenarios,” said the Hall of Fame fight maker. “Something will come out of it. We could announce fairly soon.

“Frank, show me the money,” added Tyson. “The Magic Man will show me the money and we will make something big, big, big happen.”

Also, in this exclusive chat set in Tyson’s local barbers, the barbershop conversation included…

Tyson looking back on a magical night under the lights at Wembley Stadium in April.

Giving Dillian Whyte the push: “His head did not hit the canvas”

Very exciting news coming about a plan of action

His daily routine, enjoying life and being an ‘idiot abroad’

A third book on the way. “It will be my third best-seller and I can’t even spell!”

Anthony Joshua’s best chance of beating Oleksandr Usyk? “Get up to Morecambe and let me train him or he won’t beat Usyk”

Daniel Dubois’ WBA world title triumph. “Daniel chinned him, so fair play”

