Anthony Joshua agrees to a long-term deal with DAZN

DAZN Group, the global sports entertainment company, confirmed on Monday that a ground-breaking deal with Anthony Joshua has been reached.

The partnership will see Joshua’s future fights broadcast on DAZN’s sport entertainment platform to customers worldwide. DAZN has contracts with some of the world’s best fighters, including Canelo Álvarez, Ryan Garcia, Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin, and Katie Taylor.

DAZN’s tie-up with the UK’s biggest boxing superstar comes amid strong global expansion for the sports entertainment platform, which is already present in Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan where – alongside other world-class live sports content – it holds top tier football rights including Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, J League and non-domestic English Premier League. The deal with Joshua marks a pivotal moment for the UK-headquartered business as it drives to expand in its home market.

Expanding on their existing relationship, Joshua has deepened his partnership with DAZN by becoming a shareholder, special advisor, and brand ambassador for the business. As a special advisor, Joshua will join DAZN’s strategic advisory board as the business develops its global boxing offering by providing a richer and more immersive experience for its customers.

Joshua said that “I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster. Negotiations at this level take time so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division.

“I’ve been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.”

Shay Segev, CEO of the DAZN Group, said that “AJ is a hugely popular and influential sportsman. His alignment with us and his investment in our business speaks volumes. This deal is his seal of approval for our vision and our direction as a business. We welcome his passion, his drive and – most significantly – the vast audiences he attracts.

“In addition to being a world-class fighter, Joshua is an entrepreneur and businessman. He founded management business 258 MGT in 2016 and represents boxing’s greatest rising stars, including Josh Buatsi, Derek Chisora and Ben Whittaker. His partnership with DAZN is a testament to his belief in the business strategy.”

Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Boxing, said that “we have been successfully working in partnership with DAZN for many years now and this new announcement with Anthony Joshua emphasises why they continue to set the standard for the future of sports broadcasting. We have a shared vision with DAZN to make it the unrivalled home of boxing for fans across the world. Now with Anthony joining the team the stage is set to do even more together and we are looking forward to getting started.”

A press release by DAZN has been used in this article.