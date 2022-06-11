Jaime Munguia, Jimmy Kelly make weight for super middleweight bout

Photo by Tom Hogan / Golden Boy

Both Jaime Munguia and Jimmy Kelly made weight Friday afternoon for their super middleweight clash tomorrow night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California (DAZN, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The contract weight for Saturday’s clash was 165 pounds, which Munguia weighed in at. Kelly tipped the scale at 164 pounds.

Munguia (39-0, 31 knockouts), who is ranked No. 4 by The Ring at 160 pounds, recently fought at the Honda Center on November 13, defeating Gabriel Rosado by unanimous decision. In his last bout on February 19, which took place in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico, Munguia stopped D’Mitrius Ballard in the third round.

The 25-year-old was penciled to face WBC middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo this month, but the fight fell through after a disagreement between Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Promotions, which promote Munguia, and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and Showtime. Golden Boy wanted DAZN, which has an exclusive deal with Golden Boy, to also stream the fight.

Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs), who is originally from Manchester, England, pulled off a upset win in his last bout on February 25, defeating Kanat Islam by unanimous decision. The 29-year-old has won his last three fights since losing to Dennis Hogan in April 2018.

In the co-feature, lightweight Oscar Duarte (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Parral, Mexico will square off against Mark Bernaldez in a 10-round bout.

Duarte enters the Bernaldez clash having won his last seven fights, all by knockout, since losing by split-decision to Adrian Estrella in February 2019.

Bernaldez (23-5, 17 KOs), who resides in General Santos City in the Philippines, was stopped by Andres Cortes in the third round of his last bout on November 5.

Yokaste Valle will defend her IBF Female world strawweight title against Lorraine Villalobos in a 10-round bout.

Valle weighed in at 104.6 pounds. Villalobos weighed 104.8 pounds.

The 29-year-old Valle (24-2, 9 KOs), who recently signed a co-promotional deal with Golden Boy and resides in San Jose, Costa Rica, is also promoted by MarvNation. The 29-year-old successfully defended her IBF title for the fourth time in her last bout on March 25, defeating Japan’s Sana Hazuki by unanimous decision.

Villalobos (5-3, 2 KOs), who resides in nearby Los Angeles, has won three of her last four bouts.

In the opening bout of the Golden Boy Promotions card, junior middleweight prospect Evan Sanchez (11-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, California will square off against Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Sanchez weighed 152.4 pounds. Ortiz came in at 151 pounds.

In preliminary action, fringe junior middleweight contender Carlos Ocampo (33-1, 21 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico will face Argentina’s Vicente Martin Rodriguez (40-10-1, 12 KOs) in a stay-busy fight.

Ocampo, who stopped Mikael Zewski in his last bout on March 25, weighed in at 156 pounds. Rodriguez, a former world junior lightweight title challenger, weighed 154.2 pounds.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing