Unbeaten heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov poised for US return, hopes are high for Olympic champ

Bakhodhir Jalolov (right)

Rising heavyweight prospect Bakhodir Jalolov will headline the latest edition of ShoBox when he faces Jack Mulowayi in a scheduled eight-round contest at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York on Friday.

Jalolov, who claimed gold at the 2020 Olympics and the 2019 World Championships, welcomes the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of a wider audience on ShoBox following two outings in Dubai.

“[I am] looking forward to my return in the USA,” Jalolov (10-0, 10 knockouts) told The Ring through manager Vadim Kornilov. “Facing a tough opponent is motivating. I have been training hard for this fight.”

The 27-year-old Uzbek has had a stop-start professional career, switching back to the amateurs to claim significant honors since debuting in May 2018.

In the professional ranks, he has won all 10 fights inside the distance, completing just 21 rounds. In his most recent outing, he impressively stopped the durable Kamil Sokolowski in five.

“He was a good journeyman opponent,” said the big-punching southpaw. “I am looking forward to bigger challenges to come.”

Although Jalolov, who trains in Indio, California, is over 7,000 miles away from his home in Uzbekistan, he feels at ease. The unbeaten prospect is surrounded by several of his countrymen including Bektemir Melikuziev, Israil Madrimov, Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Hasanboy Dusmatov, who also represented their country at international level as amateurs. Together they have a made a small corner of Indio their home away from home.

“We are all pretty much like family,” he said of the bond that exists between the fighters. “We have been together for a long time and we are glad we are still together as professionals. And [we’re] part of one very professional and successful boxing team with our trainers, managers, and promoters.”

While Jalolov is tipped for professional success, he’s not overreaching or getting ahead of himself.

“Right now my biggest fight is on June 10th,” he said. “I am only focused on this fight ahead.”

However, Kornilov, who is famed for his work with WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol; former junior welterweight titleholder Viktor Postol and reigning IBF/WBA 122-pound titlist Murodjon Akhmadaliev, dares to dream.

“We are working very well together as a team to move Bakhodir along quickly,” said Kornilov. “Jalolov has many people that believe in his future and this is very important for a boxer’s career. If everything goes as planned in the next year or two, he will be fighting someone at the top.”

Mulowayi (11-2-1, 7 KOs) turned professional in 2015. The 35-year-old Congolese-born boxer, who fights out of his adopted home in Belgium, lost when he stepped up against the experienced Herve Hubeaux (MD 10) and well-regarded Cuban Frank Sanchez (UD 10). However, he does boast an impressive win over previously unbeaten Apti Davteav (TKO 8) in April 2021.

Jalolov-Mulowayi, plus three other bouts, will be broadcast on ShoBox beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright