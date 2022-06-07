The Neutral Corner – Episode 317: Haney, Fulton and Cordina dominate; Inoue-Donaire II and more

On episode 317 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave his thoughts on a potential showdown between Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol “The Truth” Spence.

According to reports, both sides are close to signing a deal for an October fight that would lead to an undisputed welterweight champion. The super fight, which has been highly-anticipated by fans for years, could also crown a new pound-for-pound champion.

REVIEW:

The last few days have featured great action from around the world.

On Saturday, June 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Stephen Fulton successfully defended his unified junior featherweight with a dominant unanimous decision win over Daniel Roman. Fulton improved to 21-0 (8 knockouts) by pitching a virtual shutout in the PBC on Showtime main event.

On Sunday, June 5 in Melbourne, Australia, Devin Haney became the undisputed lightweight champion of the world with a unanimous decision win over George Kambosos. Haney’s jab and technical skill set were simply too much for the Aussie. The card was broadcast on ESPN Saturday night.

Just hours after episode 317 of TNC was filmed and released, Naoya Inoue scored a second-round TKO win over Nonito Donaire in Saitama, Japan to unify three bantamweight titles. The bout was streamed live on ESPN+ Tuesday morning.

PREVIEW:

Friday, June 10

Matchroom Boxing, DAZN

Arena Coliseo, Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez, 12rds, 108-pound title fight

DiBella Entertainment, Showtime

Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, New York, USA

George Arias vs Alante Green, 8rds, heavyweights

Saturday, June 11

Golden Boy Promotions, DAZN

Honda Center, Anaheim, California, USA

Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly, 12rds, 168 pounds

Top Rank, ESPN+

Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, USA

Edgar Berlanga vs Roamer Alexis Angulo, 10rds, 168 pounds

