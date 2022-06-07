Jermall Charlo suffers back injury, June 18 title defense vs. Maciej Sulecki is postponed
Jermall Charlo. Photo by Esther Lin / Showtime
06
Jun
Jermall Charlo’s WBC middleweight title defense against Maciej Sulecki, scheduled to take place on June 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston, has been postponed after Charlo suffered a back injury in training, Showtime (which was to broadcast the fight live) announced on Monday.
The card will be rescheduled to a new date that will be announced pending an assessment of when Charlo can return to training.
Charlo’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision over Juan Macias Montiel last June.