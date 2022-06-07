Jermall Charlo suffers back injury, June 18 title defense vs. Maciej Sulecki is postponed

Jermall Charlo. Photo by Esther Lin / Showtime

Jermall Charlo’s WBC middleweight title defense against Maciej Sulecki, scheduled to take place on June 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston, has been postponed after Charlo suffered a back injury in training, Showtime (which was to broadcast the fight live) announced on Monday.

The card will be rescheduled to a new date that will be announced pending an assessment of when Charlo can return to training.

Charlo’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision over Juan Macias Montiel last June.