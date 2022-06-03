Weigh in Alert: Kenichi Ogawa 129.5 Joe Cordina 129.9

Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

Both champion Kinichi Ogawa and challenger Joe Cordina greeted each other with a smile and handshake ahead of their IBF junior lightweight title bout.

The fighters were inside the division limit and looked in excellent shape ahead of their showdown at The Motarpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday.

Ogawa tipped the scales at 129.5 pounds. The 34-year-old, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 130 pounds, enters the contest with a record of 26-1-1 (18 knockouts).

Cordina, who was greeted by a large throng of his hometown fans, came in at 129.9-pounds. The unbeaten Welshman has a record of 14-0 (8 KOs).

Ogawa-Cordina, plus full supporting undercard, will be broadcast on DAZN, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT and 7 p.m. GMT.

