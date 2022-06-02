Charles Conwell looks to pave way to contention after stay-busy bout on Thursday

Charles Conwell (center) was impressive in stopping Madiyar Ashkeyev in nine (Photo by Tom Hogan-Ring City USA).

Charles Conwell has yet to face the best in the junior middleweight division. Or perhaps the best of the junior middleweight division has yet to face Conwell.

The unbeaten Conwell is waiting for the opportunity to face the upper echelon of the division but his team is confident that he can more than hold his own against any of the top fighters.

In the meantime, Conwell will face Abraham Juarez Ramirez in a stay-busy fight Thursday night at Montreal Casino, in Montreal, Canada. The fight will be part of the GYM Promotions card that will stream live on RDS in Canada and on the Probellum website in the United States (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Conwell (16-0, 12 knockouts) has not fought since stopping Juan Carlos Rubio, of Mexico, on August 29 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The 24-year-old Conwell turned pro in April 2017 after a stellar amateur career that culminated in him representing the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro. After signing on with promoter Lou DiBella, Conwell has displayed an improving skill-set and devastating power.

Aside from the knockout win over Rubio, Conwell has also stopped prospects Wendy Toussaint and Madiyar Ashkeyev, both of whom were unbeaten entering the Conwell fight.

Conwell has not hit his peak as a pro, which has convinced DiBella to believe it is only a matter of time before the best in the division have to face Conwell and he can become the man at 154 pounds.

“Charles Conwell has the ability to beat any 154-pound fighter in the world,” DiBella told The Ring Tuesday morning. “He has the complete package of power, speed and technical proficiency. This [Thursday], he returns to the ring in Montreal to shake off ring rust and to prepare himself for a drive toward a junior middleweight world title. When he continues to win and move up the world rankings, bigger fights will be inevitable.”

Ramirez (19-9, 8 KOs), who resides in Mexico City, lost to unbeaten prospect Evan Sanchez in his most recent bout on February 19. The 25-year-old has lost five of his last eight bouts.

In the main event of the card promoted by Yvon Michel, junior welterweight Mazlum Akdeniz (16-0, 8 KOs), of Montreal, will square off against Juan Rodriguez in a 10-round bout.

Akdeniz defeated Erick Encinia by split decision in his most recent bout on February 24. The Encinia win took place over two months after the 24-year-old stopped Arturo Bustamante in the fourth round.

The hard-hitting Rodriguez (32-8, 28 KOs), who resides in Puebla, Mexico, has not fought since March 2020, stopping Jose Andrade Periban in the eighth round. The southpaw has won three of his last four bouts, including a knockout victory over former lightweight title challenger Mercito Gesta in March 2019.

Mathieu Germain (20-2-1, 9 KOs), another junior welterweight who resides in Montreal, will face unbeaten Misael Cabreras Urias (12-0, 9 KOs), of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, in a 10-round bout.

Dieudonne Seyi Ntsengue (9-0, 4 KOs), originally from Cameroon and now residing in Montreal, will square off against Argentina’s David Benitez (8-5, 2 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.