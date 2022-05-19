Photos: Kerman Lejarraga-James Metcalf and undercard weigh-in in Bilbao, Spain

Bilbao, Spain: Kerman Lejarraga and James Metcalf Weigh In ahead of their EBU European Super Welterweight Title fight tomorrow night.
19 May 2022
Picture By Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing
Kerman Lejarraga and James Metcalf weigh in ahead of their EBU European junior middleweight fight on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing
Rikar Urrutia and Saul Luna weigh in ahead of their fight on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing
Rhiannon Dixon and Mahjouba Oubtil weigh in ahead of their lightweight bout on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing
Frann Mendoza and Alexander Mejia weigh in ahead of their bantamweight bout on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing
Jon Miguez and James Moorcroft weigh in ahead of their welterweight contest on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing
Angel Moreno and Jairo Noriega weigh in ahead of their EBU European flyweight title fight on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing