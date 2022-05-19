Thursday, May 19, 2022  |
Photos: Kerman Lejarraga-James Metcalf and undercard weigh-in in Bilbao, Spain

Bilbao, Spain: Kerman Lejarraga and James Metcalf Weigh In ahead of their EBU European Super Welterweight Title fight tomorrow night. 19 May 2022 Picture By Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing
Kerman Lejarraga and James Metcalf weigh in ahead of their EBU European junior middleweight fight on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

Rikar Urrutia and Saul Luna weigh in ahead of their fight on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

Rhiannon Dixon and Mahjouba Oubtil weigh in ahead of their lightweight bout on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

Frann Mendoza and Alexander Mejia weigh in ahead of their bantamweight bout on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

Jon Miguez and James Moorcroft weigh in ahead of their welterweight contest on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

Angel Moreno and Jairo Noriega weigh in ahead of their EBU European flyweight title fight on May 20, 2022 – Photo by Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

