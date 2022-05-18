Jonathan Fierro and Luis Nuñez risk their unbeaten records on Saturday

A clash of unbeaten lightweight prospects will be featured on Saturday’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast.

Luis Nuñez of the Dominican Republic will square off against Jonathan Fierro in a 10-round bout at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight will precede the main event bout between unbeaten super middleweight contender David Benavidez, from nearby Phoenix, and former world middleweight titleholder David Lemieux.

Also on the telecast is a 10-round junior middleweight bout between unbeaten prospect Yoelvis Gomez and Jorge Cota.

Nuñez (16-0, 12 knockouts) has already appeared on two ShoBox telecasts, notching wins over unbeaten fighters. On September 24, Nuñez defeated Jayvon Garnett by decision over 10 one-sided rounds. In his last bout on January 7, Nuñez stopped Carlos Arrieta in the 10th round.

The 22-year-old, who is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz, was an amateur standout, compiling a record of 85-5. Nuñez is looking forward to making the most of his opportunity on Saturday night.

“Not many fighters get the opportunities that have been given to me,” said Nuñez, who is managed Antonio Tineo, Sr. “I feel blessed and grateful to be in this position. It was a great honor to fight on Showtime in my last fight and I’m thankful to my whole team for being put on this platform. I’m going to make the most of this chance that I have. The best is yet to come.”

Fierro (13-0, 12 KOs) has scored knockouts in his last five victories and fought in Phoenix on November 13, knocking out Victor Ruiz in the opening round.

The 18-year-old, who resides in the boxing hotbed of Guadalajara, Mexico, knocked out Daniel Bailey in the second round in his last bout on March 12. The fight between Fierro and Bailey was a clash of unbeaten prospects.

“This is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get in the ring,” said Fierro, who is managed by Ray Frye. “I am training extremely hard to be at my best and show everyone what I’m capable of. Luis Nuñez is a great fighter, but come (Saturday night), he will know what it is to fight a true Mexican style warrior.”

Headlining the non-televised undercard is a 10-round fight between former WBC welterweight titleholder Victor Ortiz (32-7-3, 25 KOs) of Ventura County, California and Louisiana’s Todd Manuel (20-19-1, 6 KOs).

