Gilberto Ramirez remains undefeated with fourth-round stoppage of Dominic Boesel

Zurdo Ramirez attacks the body of Dominic Boesel. Photo by Tom Hogan / Golden Boy Promotions

Mexican light heavyweight contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez defeated former interim world titleholder Dominic Boesel via knockout at the 1:33 marker of the fourth round of their scheduled 12-round main event on Saturday. The WBA light heavyweight final title eliminator took place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), of Mazatlan, Mexico, put his power on display to claim the No. 1 spot in the WBA’s light heavyweight rankings and become the new mandatory challenger for WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol. The event was streamed live, exclusively on DAZN.

“I feel great about my performance,” said Ramirez, The Ring’s No. 5-rated light heavyweight. “As I said, I would put on a spectacular show here in L.A. I got the victory via knock-out. I was expecting his best; we were expecting heavy shots. I trained way too hard for this position, and no one will take it from me. I used my distance more, and I attacked the body more. I know my last fight was tough, but I was really prepared for this one. I ate more tacos for this fight. I feel this is my natural weight. Everyone knows I want Bivol. He needs to stop running and sign the contract. I’m coming for you and that belt. I deserve that fight. I think I can beat him since I’m bigger, stronger, and smarter.”

“I thought I would hit him more with my jab,” said Boesel (32-3, 12 KOs), of Freyburg, Germany. “I came confidently to this fight. He got me in the liver with the first punch. I couldn’t do much when I got hit with the body shot.”