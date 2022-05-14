WATCH: David Roman Curiel on boxing goals, making up for lost time

David Roman Curiel. Photo by Hector Almodovar/State of Fitness Boxing Club

David Roman Curiel had missed boxing during the nine years he was away from the ring, but thought the sport was just something in his past. He had walked back into a boxing gym solely for the purpose of getting back in shape, but trainer Dwyke Flemmings Sr. saw that he still had some fight left in him.

Now, Curiel (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Paterson, N.J. will fight for the second time in a month when he faces Margarito Hernandez (2-1-1) in a four-round welterweight bout on Saturday, May 14 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, N.J.

The 34-year-old Curiel spoke with The Ring about coming from a fighting family, overcoming the ring rust and his boxing goals.