Jermell Charlo-Brian Castaño Weights From Carson

Brian Castaño, the WBO junior middleweight titlist, and Jermell Charlo, The Ring junior middleweight world champion and IBF/WBA/WBC belt holder, weighed in for their historic rematch on Friday.

Charlo came in at 152¾ pounds for the Premier Boxing Champions event on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday night.

It’s the lightest Charlo (34-1-1, 18 knockouts) has been in over 10 years, since he weighed 148¼ for an eight-round fight on Nov. 12, 2010 against Luis Grajeda.

Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KOs) weighed 153¾, which is slightly heavier than the 153¼ he weighed in the first fight with Charlo, which resulted in a split-draw last July.

This will be Charlo’s third-straight unification fight and his ninth title fight, carrying a 6-1-1 in title fights, with five stoppages. His only loss came against Tony Harrison by unanimous decision in December 2018.

Here are the weights:

Undisputed Junior Middleweight Championship – 12 Rounds

Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs), 152¾ pounds vs. Brian Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KOs), 153¾ pounds

Welterweights – 12 Rounds

Jaron Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs), 146¼ pounds vs. Custio Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KOs), 146½ pounds

Super Bantamweights – 10 Rounds

Kevin González (24-0-1, 13 KOs), 121 pounds vs. Emanuel Rivera (19-2, 12 KOs), 121¾ pounds

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.