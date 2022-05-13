ZURDO VS. BOESEL TODAY!! OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN!!

Zurdo Ramirez's body attack was too much for Sullivan Barrera. Photo by Sye Williams/ Golden Boy Promotions

MAY 14, 2022 | ZURDO VS. BOESEL

FIGHT WEEK MEDIA SCHEDULE

TODAY!! OFFICIAL WEIGH IN!!

FRIDAY, MAY 13 @11:30AM – MEDIA CHECK IN

*All Times in PT*

FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022

ZURDO VS. BOESEL OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Location: Toyota Arena – Main Entrance Concourse

*Media & Fan Entrance: Main Entrance

*Media & Fan Parking: Lot A & B

12:00 p.m. – Media + Fan Arrival

12:30 p.m. – Preliminary Bouts Weigh-in

12:55 p.m. – Marlen Esparza Ring Magazine Belt Presentation

1:00 p.m. – DAZN Card Weigh-in Begins

SATURDAY, MAY 14, 2022

12:00 p.m. – CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION BEGINS

1:00 p.m. – TOYOTA ARENA DOORS OPEN

1:15 p.m. – FIRST FIGHT BEGINS

5:00 p.m. – DAZN BROADCAST BEGINS

5:30 p.m. – MEDIA CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION ENDS

Immediately POST-FIGHT INTERVIEWS

Post Fight Location: Ring Walk Exit Tunnel

Tickets for Zurdo vs Boesel are on sale now and are priced at $150, $75, $50 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, Toyota-arena.com, Goldenboypromotions.com or the Toyota Arena box office Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Zurdo vs. Boesel is a 12-round light heavyweight fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Final Eliminator presented by Golden Boy in association with Zurdo Promotions and SES Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, May 14, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com [goldenboypromotions.com] and DAZN.com.