Gilberto Ramirez-Dominic Boesel Fight Week Workout

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 10, 2022) – Fighters featured on the DAZN stream on Saturday, May 14, light heavyweight Mexican boxing star Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (43-0, 29 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, and former WBA Interim Light Heavyweight World Champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) of Freyburg, Germany hosted a media workout today, Tuesday, May 10 to promote their upcoming 12-round clash. The event will also include the co-main event of the night, the undefeated William “El Camaron” Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs), and John “Scrappy” Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA was onsite to show off they have been working on ahead of their scheduled fights. Zepeda is set to face Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Managua, NIC in a 10-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title. Ramirez will face Jan Salvatierra (8-1, 4 KOs) of Cabo San Lucas, MX in an 8-round fight for the vacant NABA Super Flyweight Title. All bouts will stream live on DAZN on Saturday, May 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

Below are what the fighters had to say about their upcoming bouts. Please note, quotes have been edited for translation, context, and clarity.

GILBERTO “ZURDO” RAMIREZ, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION AND LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“My team and I always watch videos on the rival and we strategize what we’re going to do to win. The hard training is over, we just have to lose the extra pounds. There’s going to be a lot of Mexican fans at the Toyota Arena so I’m really excited.”

“I think Bivol was just too much for Canelo. I am a little sad as a Mexican boxing fan. In a way I do have to get revenge since I represent Mexico as well.”

DOMINIC BOSEL, FORMER WBA INTERIM LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION:

“I’ve been in the US before but not as a fighter. I’ve been here for boxing matches. I know the atmosphere and I like it. I’m first on the ladder and Zurdo is right under me so it was a fight that had to happen. We’ll see what happens.”

WILLIAM “CAMARON” ZEPEDA, WBA CONTINENTAL AMERICAS LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“It’s a great opportunity to show the people once again who Cameron is.We know we have an experienced and intelligent rival who wants to keep his name in boxing. We prepared very well for this fight. I still have that hunger to keep ascending the 135 division.”

JOHN “SCRAPPY” RAMIREZ, SUPER FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I’ve been very active. I know there’s always talk but i’m going to show you. I’ve been asking for this dude, he’s good. He lost two fights ago but now he has nothing to lose and has something to prove. That makes him a dangerous fighter. I’m looking to put on a show.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, GOLDEN BOY

“I saw a lot of potential in Zurdo and that’s why I signed him once he became a free agent. The vision is to beat Mayweather’s record. There are a lot of fights and opportunities for him. It’s just a matter of positioning Zurdo and forcing fighters to fight him. In the future I can see him make a title defense in his hometown.

