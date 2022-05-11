Wilfredo Flores faces Victor Betancourt on Friday in Seneca Falls

Wilfredo Flores

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Wilfredo Flores will square off against former fringe contender Victor Betancourt on Friday night, All Star Boxing Promotions announced Tuesday.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Events Center in Seneca Falls, N.Y. and will stream live on ESPN Knockout (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

“We are happy to return our boxing series back (to) Western New York after more than a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 (pandemic),” said Tuto Zabala, Jr., promoter of All Star Boxing. “This will be a fantastic night of boxing with intriguing match-ups. Each fighter will have to earn their victory.”

Flores (9-0-1, 5 knockouts), who is originally from Ponce, Puerto Rico and now resides in Dunkirk, New York, fought to a majority-decision draw against Jonathan Escobedo Martinez in his last bout on October 29. The fight against Escobedo took place over three months after Gomez knocked out Jose Ceja in the second round.

Prior to the draw on October 29, the 32-year-old has stopped his previous four opponents.

Betancourt (27-4, 14 KOs), who resides in Mexicali, Mexico, also fought on October 29, losing by unanimous decision to once-beaten Miguel Marrero. The fight was the main event of a Boxeo Telemundo telecast.

The 31-year-old has lost two of his last three fights.

In a clash of unbeaten flyweight prospects, Anthony Olascuaga (3-0, 1 KO) of Los Angeles will face Gustavo Perez in a six-round bout.

Olascuaga defeated former world title challenger Saul Juarez by unanimous decision in his second pro fight on August 13. In his last bout on March 12, the 23-year-old defeated gatekeeper Gilberto Pedroza by decision over eight rounds.

Perez (8-0 1 NC, 2 KOs) fought to a no-contest against Ivan Ochoa Sanchez in his last bout on March 3. Friday will mark Perez’s first fight outside of his hometown of Tijuana.

Amateur standout Mikiah Kreps (2-0, 1 KO) will make her fight in her hometown for the first time as a pro as she squares off against Kedra Bradley (1-4) of Raleigh, North Carolina in a six-round bantamweight bout. The 25-year-old Kreps is a 2014 National Golden Gloves champion and is co-managed by Jerry Cazarez and former WBO junior lightweight titleholder.

Junior featherweight Jonathan Castellano (7-1, 2 KOs) of nearby Buffalo will face South Carolina’s Yit Y (7-0-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing