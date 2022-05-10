The Neutral Corner – Episode 313: Bivol upsets Canelo in Vegas, Charlo-Castaño II preview and more

On episode 313 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave a detailed review of Dmitry Bivol’s dominant victory over Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Callers were eager to share their views on the upset as well.

REVIEW:

On Saturday, May 7, Bivol defended his light heavyweight title against Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena. The bout headlined a Matchroom Boxing card on DAZN PPV. It was the first PPV event in the United States for the sports streaming service.

Bivol controlled the action from the opening bell. There were a handful of competitive rounds, but most fans and media felt that the Russian clearly won 9 or even 10 of them. However, veteran judges Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld disagreed. All three scored the fight 115-113 for Bivol. Even though “the right man won”, those questionable scorecards drew heavy criticism from ringside observers.

According to CompuBox, Bivol landed 152 of 710 total punches (21% accuracy), compared to 84-495 (17%) for Alvarez. Bivol, who successfully defended his WBA 175-pound title for the eighth time, out-landed Canelo in all 12 rounds of the fight.

PREVIEW:

Saturday, May 14

Golden Boy Promotions, DAZN

Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Gilberto Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel, 12rds, 175 pounds

Triller Fight Club, Fite TV

The Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

Sergey Kovalev vs Tervel Pulev, 1rds, 200 pounds

Kubrat Pulev vs Jerry Forrest, 10rds, heavyweights

TGB Promotions, Showtime

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño, rematch, undisputed 154-pound championship

Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton, 12rds, 147 pounds

TIME STAMPS:

@4:55 News and Notes

@8:08 Fight Review

@57:48 Fight Preview

@1:02:15 Callers

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His show “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.