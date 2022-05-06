Weights from Las Vegas for Dmitry Bivol-Canelo Alvarez
At any moment, it seemed, Canelo Alvarez was going to burst out laughing when he took the ceremonial face-to-face with WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol after their weigh-in for their Saturday night fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, streamed live on DAZN.
Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 knockouts) weighed 174.4, roughly the same weight he came in for his light heavyweight debut when he stopped then-WBO titlist Sergey Kovalev in November 2019.
Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) came in at 174.6, about a quarter pound heavier than his previous three fights, when he weighed 174.5
Here are the weights:
WBA Light heavyweight 12 rounds
Dmitry Bivol (19-0), 174.6 pounds vs. Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2), 174.4 pounds
Junior welterweight 12 rounds
Montana Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs), 140 pounds vs. Gabriel Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KOs), 138.6 pounds
Welterweight 10 rounds
Shakhram Giyasov (12-0, 9 KOs), 146.6 pounds vs. Christian Gomez (22-2-1, 20 KOs), 146 pounds
Lightweight 8 rounds
Marc Castro (6-0, 5 KOs), 134.8 pounds vs. Pedro Vincente (7-4-1, 2 KOs), 134.8 pounds
Heavyweight 10 rounds
Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KOs), 222.6 pounds vs. Zhilei Zhang (23-0-1, 18 KOs), 276.2 pounds
Flyweight 10 rounds
Jose Soto (15-1, 6 KOs), 113.8 pounds vs. Joselito Velazquez (14-0-1, 9 KOs) 112.4 pounds
Super middleweight 8 rounds
Aaron Silva (9-0, 6 KOs), 164.4 pounds vs. Alexis Espino (9-0-1, 6 KOs), 163.6 pounds
Junior lightweight 8 rounds
Manuel Correa (11-0, 7 KOs), 128.6 pounds vs. Elnur Abduraimov (8-0, 7 KOs), 129.6 pounds
Junior welterweight 6 rounds
Ricardo Valdovinos (8-1, 5 KOs), 139.4 pounds vs. Fernando Molina (7-0, 3 KOs), 139.6 pounds
