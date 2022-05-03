Edgar Berlanga to face Roamer Angulo on June 11 at MSG, says Arum

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Edgar Berlanga is victorious as he defeats Steve Rolls for the NABO Super Middleweight championship title at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 19, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga will face former world title challenger Roamer Angulo on June 11, Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum told The Ring.

The 10-round bout will take place at The Hulu Theatre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air live on an ESPN platform. The Berlanga-Angulo fight will take place the day before the annual National Puerto Rican Day parade.

Berlanga (19-0, 16 knockouts), who grew up in nearby Brooklyn, has fought the distance in his last three fights after compiling first-round knockout victories in his first 16 fights as a pro.

In his last bout on March 19, which also took place in a sold-out Hulu Theatre, Berlanga defeated Steve Rolls of Canada by a close unanimous decision. In his previous bout on October 9, Berlanga overcame a knockdown in the ninth round to defeat Argentina’s Marcelo Coceres by unanimous decision.

The 24-year-old is managed by Keith Connolly and trained by Andre Rozier.

Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs), who is originally from Patia, Colombia, has not fought since June 4, when he stopped Carlos Galvan after the fifth round in his adopted hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The knockout win over Galvan took place almost 10 months after Angulo lost by knockout to then-WBC world titleholder David Benavidez after the 10th round. The WBC title was only on the line for Angulo after the sanctioning body stripped Benavidez the day before for not making weight.

The 38-year-old challenged then-WBO world super middleweight titleholder Gilberto Ramirez in June 2018, losing by decision over 12 one-sided rounds.

Angulo does have a notable win on his record, defeating Anthony Sims by unanimous decision in January 2020. Sims entered the fight unbeaten.

Also scheduled to appear on the Top Rank card on June 11 is unbeaten junior middleweight Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) a 19-year-old who currently resides in Sunrise, Florida and was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

