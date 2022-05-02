Photos: Katie Taylor edges Amanda Serrano to retain undisputed women’s lightweight championship

Katie Taylor lands a left hook on Amanda Serrano. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Big fights don’t always live up to their hype, but it’s hard to argue that the women’s lightweight summit clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano didn’t exceed it on Saturday night.

The two boxing stars put on an epic battle for the undisputed/RING women’s lightweight championship at Madison Square Garden, selling out the iconic venue with 19,187 fans in attendance. In the end, it was Taylor (21-0, 6 knockouts) of Bray, Ireland who emerged victorious, outpointing Amanda Serrano (41-2-1, 30 KOs) to win a split decision by the scores of 97-93, 96-93 and 94-96.

Relive the moment in these photos.