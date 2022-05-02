Monday, May 02, 2022  |
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

Aficianado

Photos: Katie Taylor edges Amanda Serrano to retain undisputed women’s lightweight championship

Katie Taylor lands a left hook on Amanda Serrano. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.
01
May
by Ryan Songalia

Big fights don’t always live up to their hype, but it’s hard to argue that the women’s lightweight summit clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano didn’t exceed it on Saturday night.

The two boxing stars put on an epic battle for the undisputed/RING women’s lightweight championship at Madison Square Garden, selling out the iconic venue with 19,187 fans in attendance. In the end, it was Taylor (21-0, 6 knockouts) of Bray, Ireland who emerged victorious, outpointing Amanda Serrano (41-2-1, 30 KOs) to win a split decision by the scores of 97-93, 96-93 and 94-96.

Relive the moment in these photos.

A bloodied Katie Taylor defends against a punch from Amanda Serrano. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

 

Amanda Serrano lands a left hand on Katie Taylor. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

 

Katie Taylor lands a right hand on Amanda Serrano Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

 

Katie Taylor lands a right hand on Amanda Serrano. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

 

Katie Taylor embraces retired women’s boxing icon Laila Ali in the dressing room. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

 

Katie Taylor celebrates with her mom after her victory over Amanda Serrano. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

 

Katie Taylor blows a kiss to the fans at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

 

The sold out crowd of 19,187 at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

