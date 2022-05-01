Nico Ali Walsh scores highlight reel KO over Alejandro Ibarra in Las Vegas

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS – Nico Ali Walsh grew up hearing stories of his famous grandfather and the chants of “Ali!” “Ali!” “Ali!” As he continues to blaze his own path in the boxing world, he can now listen to chants of “Nico!” “Nico!” “Nico!”

Walsh scored a highlight-reel knockout win over Alejandro Ibarra Saturday night before a partisan crowd at the MGM Grand Arena.

The 21-year-old Walsh, who resides in Las Vegas, improves to 5-0 (4 knockouts).

Ibarra entered the fight with a modest record, but had fought mediocre opposition. He was listed as a 20-1 underdog.

Walsh has been working and developing with trainer Richard Slone, an understudy and protege of former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier.

From the opening bell, Walsh landed the more effective punches. Ibarra was game and was able to connect on a few punches, but they did not have an effect on Walsh.

NICO ALI WALSH WITH AN ABSOLUTE STUNNER 😳@NicoAliX74 x #ValdezStevenson pic.twitter.com/UXct3phVmd — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022

Near the end of the opening round, Walsh unleashed a left-right combination to the head, dropping Ibarra flat onto the canvas. Referee Russell Mora briefly looked at Ibarra and waved off the fight at 2:50.

In his previous fight on January 29, Walsh stopped Jeremiah Yeager in the second round. Top Rank, which promotes Walsh, will continue to bring Ali along slowly. All of Walsh’s fights have been scheduled for four rounds.

Ibarra, who resides in Denver, Colorado, drops to 7-2 (2 KOs). The 28-year-old had won his previous four fights.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing