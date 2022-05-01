Sunday, May 01, 2022  |
Photos: Franchon Crews-Dezurn batters Elin Cederroos to win RING super middleweight championship

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.
30
Apr
by Ryan Songalia

Franchon Crews-Dezurn made history on several fronts on Saturday night in her unanimous decision win over Elin Cederroos on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 knockouts) bloodied the previously unbeaten Cederroos (8-1, 4 KOs), and merged all four major sanctioning body titles at 168 pounds, while also becoming the first woman to win The Ring’s women’s super middleweight championship.

Relive the moment in these photos from fight night.

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

