Weights for Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano

April 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano pose after weighing in ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano checked in on Friday for what is being called the biggest fight in womens’ boxing history on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, being shown worldwide on DAZN (7:30 pm. ET).

Serrano (42-1-1, 30 knockouts), the 2021 BWAA Female Fighter of the Year, is ranked No. 3 at lightweight and No. 1 at featherweight by The Ring. Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) is The Ring’s lightweight champion and rated No. 1 pound-for-pound female fighter in the world.

Both made weight on Friday, with Taylor coming in at 134.6 pounds for the 13th overall title defense and fifth as undisputed lightweight champion. Serrano, the only female fighter to win titles in seven weight classes, came in at 133.6 pounds. She is looking to become the first-ever undisputed champion fighter from Puerto Rico.

Here are the weights:

Lightweight 10 rounds

Ring/WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs), 134.6 pounds vs. Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30KOs), 133.6 pounds

Junior Middleweight 12 rounds

Jessie Vargas (29-3-2, 11 KOs), 153 pounds vs. Liam Smith (31-3-1, 17 KOs), 154 pounds

Super Middleweight 10 rounds

WBC/WBO Franchon Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2KOs; 1NC), 166.8 pounds vs. IBF/WBA Elin Cederroos (8-0, 4 KOs), 167.8 pounds

Flyweight 10 rounds

Galal Yafai (1-0, 1 KO), 111.8 pounds vs. Miguel Cartagena (17-6-1, 8 KOs), Philadelphia, 110.4 pounds

Middleweight 10 rounds

Austin Williams (10-0, 8KOs), 158.8 pounds vs. Chordale Booker (17-0, 7KOs), 157.4 pounds

Welterweight 8 rounds

Reshat Mati (11-0, 7KOs), 143.8 pounds vs. Joe Eli Hernandez (12-1, 10KOs), 144.2 pounds

Featherweight 6 rounds

Skye Nicolson (2-0, 0 KOs), Yatala, Australia, 125.6 pounds vs. Shanecquia Paisley Davis (3-1, 0 KOs), TBD

Light heavyweight 6 rounds

Khalil Coe (2-0-1, 2KOs), 174.6 pounds vs. William Langston (6-2, 4KOs), 173 pounds

